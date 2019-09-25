Former UFC Champion Cris ‘Cyborg’ Santos recently signed for MMA promotion Bellator. The fighter recently spoke to MMA Fighting to discuss her new home and she made some comments on both WWE and AEW.

“I love both AEW and WWE, and the fans of professional wrestling are always stopping me in the street asking me when I am going to have a wrestling match,” the former UFC star told MMA Fighting. “If the opportunity presents itself, and the deal makes sense, I would love to challenge myself with pro wrestling.”

“My focus right now is on becoming the only champion in MMA to win all four of the major world titles in the same weight class,” Cyborg stated.

