Former WWE and TNA Star Shelly Martinez has made some interesting comments on WWE and the new AEW promotion. Martinez appeared on VOC Nation Wrestling with History and made the following comments:

“I think [AEW is] in cahoots [with WWE]. It’s all politics. If it’s not happening now, it will happen,” Martinez claimed. “What I do know that is fact from behind the scenes: Not everything is what it seems…” Martinez also talked about her outspoken nature, saying that “I got in a lot of trouble in wrestling for saying how I feel or not letting some things go, but that’s ok. In that world [of pro wrestling] that just doesn’t fly. It’s really freeing that I’m able to totally be myself and do what I want on my terms now.”

Martinez isn’t the only name in pro wrestling making these claims about the two companies. Former WWF and WCW writer Vince Russo recently claimed that both companies are working together. Make of that what you will.

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription