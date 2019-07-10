Former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) is set to face UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz in a fight for the Combate Americas MMA promotion.

There’s no word yet on when or where the fight will take place, but we will keep you updated. Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren discussed the fight in the video below.

It was announced in 2018 that Alberto would be fighting for Combate Americas as they expanded the promotion. He’s also done commentary for their Spanish-language broadcasts on Univision. Ortiz signed a multi-fight deal with the promotion back in April and this looks to be his first fight for them.