AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has announced a guest commentator for next week’s ‘AEW Dark’ YouTube programme. AEW Dark is a YouTube exclusive show that presents the dark matches shot after AEW Dynamite every Wednesday night on TNT.

Cody Rhodes announced today that Taz will be a guest broadcaster for the Dark episode that will stream on Tuesday, October 22.

Whilst we do not know what the dark matches will be this week here is the lineup for Dynamite itself:

AEW Championship Match – Philadelphia Street Fight: Darby Allin vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

AEW Women's Championship Match – Britt Baker vs. AEW Women's Champion Riho.

World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match – SoCal Uncensored vs. Best Friends

World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match – Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express

Jon Moxley and PAC vs. Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page

