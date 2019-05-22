Former WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger (Shawn Spears) has been announced for the Casino Battle Royale at AEW’s Double Or Nothing “Buy In” pre-show.

Spears, who was released from WWE back in February after requesting his release, appears in a new promo from AEW, seen below. He also tweeted a warning to MJF.

And the next entrant to draw his #CasinoBattleRoyale card is………. subscribe now to watch the Buy In Live https://t.co/jROCViJ2e1 pic.twitter.com/s4J0m7KLa3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 21, 2019

AEW Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena near Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the current card:

AAA World Tag Team Titles Match

Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes

Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

Chuck Taylor and Trent Barreta vs. Jack Evans and Angelico

Kip Sabian vs. Sammy Guevara

Team All Elite Wrestling vs. Team Oriental Entertainment Wrestling

SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky) vs. Cima, El Lindaman and T-Hawk

Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki and Emi Sakura vs. Riho, Ryo Mizunami and Hikaru Shida

Pre-show: 21-man Casino Battle Royale for a Future AEW World Title Shot

Shawn Spears, Brian Pillman Jr., Joey Janela, MJF, Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Sunny Daze, Dustin Thomas, Glacier, TBA