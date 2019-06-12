The Daily Beast reports that former WWE and TNA star Tyrus (Brodus Clay) has been kicked off Fox News’ Fox Nation “Un-PC” show after co-host Britt McHenry filed a sexual harassment complaint against him with Fox News management.

It was recently reported that Tyrus was booted from the show due to an unspecified personal dispute with McHenry, but now it’s been revealed that the dispute centers around McHenry’s claim that Tyrus had sent her unwanted and unsolicited text messages with lewd, sexual comments, on multiple occasions.

Tyrus was reportedly moved from “Un-PC” to another show, “Nuffsaid” and that move was done despite officials knowing about the complaint.

The complaint against Tyrus did not come as a surprise to everyone at the network. Two sources who have worked at Fox told The Daily Beast that Tyrus had a reputation for making off-color or “politically incorrect” remarks or jokes.

“He’s got a wild sense of humor, if we’re being generous,” one current female Fox employee said.

The Daily Beast also reported on behind-the-scenes issues with Tyrus at Fox, made from his appearances on various shows.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Jeremy Barr asked Tyrus in a direct message on Twitter about whether or not his departure was due to a dispute with McHenry. The former WWE Superstar told the reporter to never contact him again and blocked him.