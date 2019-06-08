Former WWE Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion Marty Jannetty is once again making mainstream headlines for controversial social media posts.

Jannetty took to Facebook earlier this week and said he’s been partying daily since around WrestleMania 35 back in early April, likely when he was in the Northeast area for the various indie events surrounding WrestleMania weekend. The former member of The Rockers titled his post, “A CRY FOR HELP, SORTA…” and talked about the issues he’s dealing with. Jannetty indicated that he’s been consuming cocaine and alcohol.

“Yall know I play on here a lot, but bout to be real, real right now..I’ve been partying WAY too much lately, possibly every day since Wrestlemania how ever long ago that was, 30-40 days, I dont even know..but I NEED to stop..but its just hard,, my personality doesnt allow me to be bored..and for me, going from 350 days a year on the road, over a 100 beautiful ladies per year for many many years, to living in back woods Alabama right now and only doing shows on weekends, what the hell else am I gonna do during the week? Drink, smoke a lil plant and possibly throw a lil powder up, then have sex with all the neighbor gurrls..,” Jannetty wrote.

Jannetty continued and mentioned possibly wanting to get help, noting that he’s embarrassed to show up for indie bookings because of the condition he’s in. Jannetty also indicated that he’s going through some sort of withdrawals, and will have to drink alcohol just to get through a weekend appearance in Ohio.

“But, Ive partied so much lately that if I stop for a full day, I go into some weird withdrawal shit..my hands shake so bad I cant even sign autographs right..and therefore, just like what all Im doing this weekend starting tomorrow(a baseball game, an all girls wrestling event, a seminar and a meet & greet for my great friend Denim Blevins’ show) Im gonna have to drink my way through all that so I dont go through withdrawals in front of my people…,” Jannetty wrote.

Despite the problems and his health, Jannetty said he is not interested in going through rehab. He also indicated that he is experiencing issues with his heart.

On a related note, Jannetty revealed that he was forced to cancel a promotional appearance at a minor league baseball game on Thursday due to a family emergency. He was set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Both of the full posts, which have been covered by The New York Post and other mainstream media outlets

Tonight’s baseball game, was gonna be throwing first pitch..not gonna happen..my sister Diane is in ICU, she just went through something a week ago, this is a by-product of it..please pray for her, even though she feels she’ll be ok..not leaving today..I just lost a sister a couple maybe 3 weeks ago, not gonna be gone away this time till I know for sure..many of you know Diane,, not gonna say whats been happening with her lately, thats up to her if she wants yall to know..but..if things go right, I’ll be at the other shows..besides that, I heard tonights game might get rained out..but that dont matter, my sister comes first..please pray..