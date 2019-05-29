Former WWE star Terri Runnels was arrested near the Tampa Airport in Florida at 7:32am ET this morning, charged with possession of a concealed weapon. A mugshot was taken and you can see this at the bottom of the page.

Runnels is currently incarcerated and being held on a $2,000 bond, according to PWInsider. The arrest report lists Runnels’ arrest location as the Tampa Airport Marriot hotel.

The 52 year old Runnels left WWE in 2004. She returned for a RAW 25th Anniversary appearance in 2018. Runnels is best known for her time alongside Goldust as the Marlena character.

UPDATE: TMZ reports that Runnels was arrested for bringing the gun to the airport. She was arrested at a security checkpoint with a loaded Glock 9mm. The charge carries a punishment of up to 5 years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

You can see Runnels’ mugshot photo below: