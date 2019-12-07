Former WWE Superstar and recent MLW signee ACH recently took to Twitter to reveal some of his recent actions. The former Jordan Myles in WWE recently left the NXT brand following the release of a controversial t-shirt design. During ACH’s original tweets referring to the situation he threw shots at WWE, Jay Lethal and more.

Shad Gaspard

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard recently took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on the situation. “On that note shut the f*k up. If all you can do is bad mouth & talk down people and the business after people have gone out of there way to understand & help you then f*k off. Talent gets you so far in life, but it’s obvious your character is one of an attention seeking ass…”

Cont.

Gaspard elaborated further, writing “…who wants sympathy while burning others. Grow up and understand the world doesn’t revolve around you. This business as well as life doesn’t cater to one individual, so either suck it up and do something or shut the f*k up, cause this bipolar crying shit is getting old.”

On that note shut the f*k up. If all you can do is bad mouth & talk down people and the business after people have gone out of there way to understand & help you then f*k off. Talent gets you so far in life, but it’s obvious your character is one of an attention seaking ass… — Shad Gaspard (@Shadbeast) December 7, 2019

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

