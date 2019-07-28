Former WWE Superstar/Commentator Matt Striker recently appeared on The Roman Show. Striker opened up on the show about being sexually abused in the past.

“There’s a lot of things that happened in my life that I don’t share because they are mine.” Striker stated. “But if I can ever speak about experiences to help people I am not a shame to say right now I was sexually abused, when I was nine years old by a stranger. I struggle with depression. I struggle with social anxiety. When I am not Matt Striker I am the quietest person in the world, but the thing is this, either you give it the power to beat you or you beat it.”

Our thoughts go out to Matt at this time and him taking the incredibly brave step of sharing his experiences to the world.

If you or someone you know is suffering due to the effects of sexual abuse please consider looking at the following links: