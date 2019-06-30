Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin went to a time limit draw at AEW’s Fyter Fest event. After the match fans chanted for 5 more minutes and for the match to continue. Before anything could be done former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears/Tye Dillinger entered the ring with a chair.

Cody turned to see Spears with the chair and then took a hellacious unprotected chair shot to the head. Rhodes was visibility bleeding from the back of the head following the attack and it appeared to have possibly been either a botched spot or a very risky move.

As soon as we have an update on Rhodes’ condition we will update you here on the site.