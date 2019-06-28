It appears as though FOX are already planning to take on AEW. It was recently reported in the Wrestling Observer that FOX plans to use two new specially designed cameras for their debut episode of Smackdown and will also be “looking to invite a lot of celebrities which is one of the reasons the first show will be at the Staples Center.” FOX do appear to be trying to give a big feel to their debut episode, but it is interesting to note exactly when the debut show will be.

The debut show for Smackdown Live on FOX will be 4th October. Interestingly it appears as though AEW will be airing their first show on the TNT network on the same week. The Observer stated that it was “99 percent” certain that the show will be airing on the same week as Smackdown’s FOX debut. A trademark for ‘Wednesday Night Dynamite’ was recently filed and it does appear as though this will be the air night for AEW’s new show.

The Observer also speculates that FOX are definitely trying to make WWE seem like ‘the’ promotion in pro wrestling with their direction. TNT and AEW will obviously be looking to have a slick presentation but WWE has been in the business for a long time and could have a production appeal on their new channel that eclipses AEW.