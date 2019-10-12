WWE’s relationship with the FOX Network has only just got started. The company held their first episode of Smackdown on the network last Friday. The show featured a huge return from The Rock and was very successful in the ratings. The show was the most viewed WWE presentation in 2 and half years, according to FOX themselves.

The new WWE on FOX Twitter account has recently been receiving a ton of praise from fans. One of the latest memes that the account has released sees FOX bid farewell to WWE’s ‘Wild Card’ rule. The Wild Card rule had garnered a ton of negative comments from fans ever since its inception in May.

The account wrote “Tomorrow we say good. #WWEDraft.” There was also a memorial image for the Wild Card rule that you can see below.

