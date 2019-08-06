Fox Sports SVP of Sales Mark Evans recently spoke to The Big Lead regarding the upcoming changes to the channel. Evans was asked if he is concerned at WWE’s declining ratings trend over the past few years. Smackdown specifically has been flagging behind in the last couple of months.

Evans stated “we feel how we’re going to present and how we’re going to promote the WWE is going to inject it with such a new life. It’s going to be a home run for us.”

WrestlingINC recently published some interesting stats on the decline of Smackdown since 2015. Below is a look at the average audience for SmackDown since 2015, as well as the change from the year prior:

2015 (Aired on Syfy on Thursdays): 2.34 million

2016 (Moved to USA, went live on Tuesdays in July): 2.42 million (+3.4%)

2017: 2.55 million (+5.4%)

2018: 2.35 million (-7.8%)

2019 (through 7/31): 1.99 million (-15%)

It’s also worth noting that since WWE spoke to FOX about moving the programme over the ratings have actually declined 15% overall for Smackdown. Whilst there is a good chance that the new relationship will be beneficial for the blue brand the worrying trend of falling ratings cannot be pleasing for their new partners in FOX.