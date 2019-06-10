– The “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” game show will return to Nickelodeon tonight with host John Cena. The premiere begins at 7pm ET but you can watch a full episode released by Nickelodeon below.

– It looks like horror legend Tom Savini could be working on something new for Bray Wyatt. As seen below, Savini revealed that the RAW Superstar paid him a visit at his studios in Pittsburgh, PA on Sunday.

Savini has created masks and gear for various WWE Superstars in recent years, everyone from Kalisto to members of The Wyatt Family, Triple H and others.

Savini revealed on Twitter a few weeks ago that his crew created the bizarre mask that Wyatt recently revealed in one of his “Firefly Fun House” segments on RAW. It’s possible that Wyatt was visiting Savini this week to put finishing touches on the piece, or to perhaps get a mask ready for his return to the ring. There’s been a lot of talk on when WWE will bring Wyatt back to the ring as of late, with many fans complaining over how the “Fun House” segments are getting to be boring because they just want to see Wyatt wrestle.

On a related note, PWInsider speculates that we won’t see a live RAW appearance for Wyatt on tonight’s RAW from San Jose, CA because they reported that he was still in Pittsburgh as of earlier today.