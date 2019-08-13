As noted, the WWE King of the Ring tournament will return on next Monday’s RAW episode from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

It was indicated on RAW that the sixteen-man tournament will begin next Monday and continue over the next few weeks.

The tournament will see Baron Corbin make his return to action after being away since the July 15 RAW.

The following participants have been confirmed for the KOTR 2019 tournament:

RAW: Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Cedric Alexander, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, The Miz

SmackDown: Ali, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Chad Gable, WWE 24/7 Champion Elias, Kevin Owens, Shelton Benjamin

There’s no word yet on full details of the tournament, but we will keep you updated. The last KOTR tournament took place on April 28, 2015, and was won by Bad News Barrett.