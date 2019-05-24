Matt Riddle will be moving into the WWE NXT Title chase soon, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

NXT Champion Johnny Gargano is currently scheduled to defend his title against Adam Cole at the “Takeover: XXV” event on June 1 from Bridgeport, CT. Riddle is next in line.

Riddle is scheduled to face the winner of Cole vs. Gargano at the “Takeover: Toronto II” event, which takes place during WWE SummerSlam weekend in August from the Scotiabank Arena. There’s no word yet on who will win the “Takeover: XXV” match, but Riddle recently started teaming with Gargano to battle Cole and The Undisputed Era.