New Japan Pro Wrestling will be starting their G1 Climax tournament tonight (July 6th). The first show will be taking place from Dallas, Texas.

The full match card for the event has been confirmed. A Block matches will be the main focus of the show tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Possibly the show-stealer and biggest match sees former WWE Superstar and NOAH Legend KENTA taking on Kota Ibushi. KENTA will be looking to re-establish himself on the global stage as a major player in pro wrestling, Kota Ibushi isn’t one to be outshined. Other A Block matches taking place tonight see SANADA take on Zack Sabre Jr, EVIL face Bad Luck Fale and Will Ospreay face Lance Archer.

The Dallas crowd will also be treated to a tag team match featuring Jushin Thunder Liger, Juice Robinson, and Toru Yano against BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito.

Kota Ibushi vs. KENTA – A BLOCK MATCH

SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr. – A BLOCK MATCH

EVIL vs. Bad Luck Fale – A BLOCK MATCH

Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer – A BLOCK MATCH

Jushin Thunder Liger, Juice Robinson, and Toru Yano vs. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito

YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens and Jay White

Shota Umino and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Ren Narita and Jeff Cobb

SHO and YOH vs. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas