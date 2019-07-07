New Japan Pro Wrestling started their G1 Climax tournament last night (July 6th). The first show took place from Dallas, Texas. This was the first time in G1 history that a tournament round has been held outside of Japan. A Block matches were the main focus of the show from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Here’s the full results from the show:

Kazuchika Okada b. Hiroshi Tanahashi: A BLOCK MATCH – Okada took the win after hitting a third Rainmaker in the match. You need to watch this

KENTA b. Kota Ibushi: A BLOCK MATCH – KENTA took the win after hitting a Go 2 Sleep on Ibushi. KENTA HAS RETURNED

SANADA b. Zack Sabre Jr.: A BLOCK MATCH – SANADA took the win using a bridging rollup for the pin

Bad Luck Fale b. EVIL: A BLOCK MATCH – Fale took the win after hitting the Bad Luck Fall

Lance Archer b. Will Ospreay: A BLOCK MATCH – Archer took the win after hitting an Iron Claw on Ospreay, this was a fantastic bout

Jushin Thunder Liger, Juice Robinson, and Toru Yano b. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito – Yano took the win for his team after hitting a low blow and roll up on BUSHI

YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto b. Chase Owens and Jay White – Hirooki Goto took the win for his team after hitting the Ushi Giroshi/GTR on Owens

Ren Narita and Jeff Cobb b. Shota Umino and Tomohiro Ishii – Jeff Cobb took the win for his team after hitting the Tour Of The Islands on Umino

Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga b. SHO and YOH – The Guerillas of Destiny took the win after hitting a Super Powerbomb on YOH for the win