New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s 29th G1 Climax tournament continued with Day 2 today and will run until Day 19 on August 12. Twenty wrestlers compete in blocks of ten against every other wrestler in their block. They gain 2 points for a victory and 1 point for a draw. The most dominant wrestler in each block will move on to a final match, with winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in the Tokyo Dome in January 2020.

This event can be watched on NJPW World with commentary in either English or Japanese.

Results

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL, SANADA & BUSHI) defeated Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay & Yuya Uemura

Ibushi and EVIL started off the match, teasing their never-before-seen singles match to take place on G1 Day 3. Ibushi sustained a minor injury to his ankle on Day 1 in his match with KENTA and EVIL capitalized by cutting the legs out from under him. BUSHI pinned Yuya Uemura after a codebreaker at 7:58.

Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) defeated Suzukigun (Lance Archer & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Bad Luck Fale came out smoking a cigar, which is unusual. He and Archer immediately went after each other, in what will be one of the physically largest matches in all of G1 history. Chase Owens got several hopeful moments of offense on Archer, but he didn’t seem to register them much. Comparatively speaking, Owens and Kanemaru’s periods of fighting were extremely technical. Fale went for the Grenade but Kanemaru blew whiskey in his face. Chase Owens pinned Yoshinobu Kanemaru with a package piledriver at 5:59.

KENTA, Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino & Ren Narita

This was the first NJPW event in Japan for Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks, young lions from NJPW’s Los Angeles Dojo, trained by Katsuyori Shibata. Before the bell, Tanahashi and KENTA, as well as the Tokyo young lions and LA Dojo young lions, started to shove each other, as if they didn’t want to wait for the match to start to begin fighting. The referee pulled them apart and the match began with mat wrestling between Connors and Narita, but intensified over time. When Tanahashi and KENTA finally interacted in the match, the crowd took major notice. Karl Fredericks submitted Ren Narita with a single leg Boston Crab at 11:13.

Suzukigun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & YOSHI-HASHI)

Minoru Suzuki looked sufficiently irate being excluded from the G1 Climax and spent a good portion of the match taking it out on poor YOSHI-HASHI. Zack Sabre Jr. eventually joined him in doing so, when he wasn’t posturing with Okada and trying to put him in many holds. Zack Sabre Jr. submitted YOSHI-HASHI with a cross armbar at 11:16.

G1 Block B

G1 Climax 29 B Block Match: Juice Robinson defeated Shingo Takagi

Shingo and Juice traded shoulder tackles and strikes early on, driving home that they were roughly equal in terms of power. At one point, they even let each other chop each other before Shingo floored Juice with a double arm chop. This match had lots of yelling, stiff strikes, and power moves, but Juice pulled out the victory at the end. Currently, Takagi is paralleling fellow junior heavyweight Will Ospreay in the A Block by losing his first match. Juice Robinson pinned Shingo Takagi after a Pulp Friction at 14:41.

Moxley vs Taichi

G1 Climax 29 B Block Match: Jon Moxley defeated Taichi

Shota Umino, Jon Moxley’s personal young lion, came out carrying Moxley’s IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. Taichi immediately took to the crowd to attack Moxley as he was making his entrance. After a dive to the outside, Moxley found a table from under the ring, and soon put Taichi through it with a uranage. The referee then got pushed out of the ring, Miho Abe slipped Taichi, but Moxley managed to use it against him and soon finish him off. After a quick and violent match, Jon Moxley pinned Taichi following a Death Rider at 7:36.

Yano vs Naito

G1 Climax 29 B Block Match: Toru Yano defeated Tetsuya Naito

After noticing Naito was wearing a t-shirt with his ring gear, Toru Yano procured one of his own t-shirts to wear as well, and they wrestled wearing said shirts. Naito mimicked Yano’s trademark moves, such as attempting to remove a turnbuckle pad and use it as a weapon. As he was doing so, the referee removed it from his grasp, giving Yano an opening to pull Naito and the referee’s shirts over their faces, enabling him to win the match. Toru Yano pinned Tetsuya Naito with a roll up. Match time 3:42.

Ishii vs Cobb

G1 Climax 29 B Block Match: Tomohiro Ishii defeated Jeff Cobb

The opening grappling exchange (with Cobb lifting Ishii with one arm) and shoulder tackles set the tone: for once, Ishii would not be the more irresistable force in this match. Repeatedly, Cobb hit Ishii hard with forearms and chops only for Ishii to taunt him to hit him harder, and so he did. Ishii and Cobb went on to deliver greater feats of strength against each other, with ever-increasing levels of visceral shock. Tomohiro Ishii pinned Jeff Cobb with a vertical drop brainbuster at 18:33.

Goto vs White

G1 Climax 29 B Block Match: Hirooki Goto defeated Jay White

Jay White pulled out a chair from under the ring and set it up at ringside for Gedo, insisting he would defeat Goto in 10 minutes. After sticking to Goto and attacking him in all sorts of disrespectful ways, Goto began to rally with hard strikes and throws before White would continually cut him off. He attempted to pin Goto with a foot on his chest, the referee refused to count it and White lost patience, enabling Goto to make a comeback. After Gedo came in and tried to interfere on White’s behalf, Goto had lost all patience and destroyed White quickly. Hirooki Goto defeated Jay White after a GTR at 21:06. Goto looked reinvigorated after his summer trip to the LA Dojo and declared that “The G in G1 stands for Goto!” to a chorus of cheers.

G1 Climax 29 Standings

A Block

Lance Archer – 2

Bad Luck Fale – 2

SANADA – 2

KENTA – 2

Kazuchika Okada – 2

EVIL – 0

Kota Ibushi – 0

Will Ospreay – 0

Zack Sabre Jr. – 0

Hiroshi Tanahashi – 0

B Block

Hirooki Goto – 2

Tomohiro Ishii – 2

Jon Moxley – 2

Juice Robinson – 2

Toru Yano – 2

Jeff Cobb – 0

Tetsuya Naito – 0

Taichi – 0

Shingo Takagi – 0

Jay White – 0

