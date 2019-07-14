New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Climax tournament continued today from the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.
Here’s the full results from the show:
Non-Tournament Matches
- Juice Robinson, Toa Henare, and Yota Tsuji b. Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma, and Yuya Uemura
- Jeff Cobb and Ren Narita b. Jon Moxley and Shota Umino
- Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and YOSHI-HASHI b. Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens
- Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru b. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI
A Block Matches
- Lance Archer b. Bad Luck Fale
- Will Ospreay b. SANADA
- Kazuchika Okada b. Zack Sabre Jr
- EVIL b. Kota Ibushi
- KENTA b. Hiroshi Tanahashi
Here’s the current standings for the G1 Climax tournament:
A Block
- Lance Archer (4 pts)
- KENTA (4 pts)
- Kazuchika Okada (4 pts)
- Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)
- SANADA (2 pts)
- EVIL (2 pts)
- Will Ospreay (2 pts)
- Kota Ibushi (0 pts)
- Zack Sabre Jr. (0 pts)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi (0 pts)
B Block
- Hirooki Goto (2 pts)
- Tomohiro Ishii (2 pts)
- Jon Moxley (2 pts)
- Juice Robinson (2 pts)
- Toru Yano (2 pts)
- Jeff Cobb (0 pts)
- Tetsuya Naito (0 pts)
- Taichi (0 pts)
- Shingo Takagi (0 pts)
- Jay White (0 pts)