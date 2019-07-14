New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Climax tournament continued today from the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Here’s the full results from the show:

Non-Tournament Matches

Juice Robinson, Toa Henare, and Yota Tsuji b. Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma, and Yuya Uemura

b. Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma, and Yuya Uemura Jeff Cobb and Ren Narita b. Jon Moxley and Shota Umino

b. Jon Moxley and Shota Umino Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and YOSHI-HASHI b. Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens

b. Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru b. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI

A Block Matches

Lance Archer b. Bad Luck Fale

b. Bad Luck Fale Will Ospreay b. SANADA

b. SANADA Kazuchika Okada b. Zack Sabre Jr

b. Zack Sabre Jr EVIL b. Kota Ibushi

b. Kota Ibushi KENTA b. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Here’s the current standings for the G1 Climax tournament:

A Block

Lance Archer (4 pts)

KENTA (4 pts)

Kazuchika Okada (4 pts)

Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)

SANADA (2 pts)

EVIL (2 pts)

Will Ospreay (2 pts)

Kota Ibushi (0 pts)

Zack Sabre Jr. (0 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (0 pts)

B Block