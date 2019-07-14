New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Climax tournament continued today from the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Here’s the full results from the show:

Non-Tournament Matches

  • Juice Robinson, Toa Henare, and Yota Tsuji b. Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma, and Yuya Uemura
  • Jeff Cobb and Ren Narita b.  Jon Moxley and Shota Umino
  • Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and YOSHI-HASHI b. Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens
  • Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru b. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI

A Block Matches

  • Lance Archer b. Bad Luck Fale
  • Will Ospreay b. SANADA
  • Kazuchika Okada b.  Zack Sabre Jr
  • EVIL b. Kota Ibushi
  • KENTA b. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Here’s the current standings for the G1 Climax tournament:

A Block

  • Lance Archer (4 pts)
  • KENTA (4 pts)
  • Kazuchika Okada (4 pts)
  • Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)
  • SANADA (2 pts)
  • EVIL (2 pts)
  • Will Ospreay (2 pts)
  • Kota Ibushi (0 pts)
  • Zack Sabre Jr. (0 pts)
  • Hiroshi Tanahashi (0 pts)

B Block

  • Hirooki Goto (2 pts)
  • Tomohiro Ishii (2 pts)
  • Jon Moxley (2 pts)
  • Juice Robinson (2 pts)
  • Toru Yano (2 pts)
  • Jeff Cobb (0 pts)
  • Tetsuya Naito (0 pts)
  • Taichi (0 pts)
  • Shingo Takagi (0 pts)
  • Jay White (0 pts)

