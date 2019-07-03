We’re just days away from New Japan Pro Wrestling’s annual G1 Climax tournament. Arguably the best pro wrestling of the summer returns with 6 new competitors in the 20 man field. We’re taking a look at the competitors in the tournament and assessing their chances at going all the way in their respective block.

If you do not know how the G1 Climax works it is as follows. The tournament is a round robin with two blocks (A and B). Each block has 10 stars participating to determine a series champion. The two champions of both blocks will then face off in the final match of the tour. The eventual winner then faces the IWGP Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom in January.

With that in mind here’s our profile on one of the top contenders: Kazuchika Okada.

Okada’s Stats

8th Consecutive G1 Climax tournament

Winner in 2012 and 2014

Current reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

It feels fitting to start with the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and real Ace of New Japan, Okada. If the reigning Champion is able to win the tournament this year then it would make him the first ever to win the New Japan Cup and G1 Climax in the same calendar year. If the Champion wins then he will determine who he faces at the Wrestle Kingdom show in January. This is a very unlikely occurrence as New Japan like to use the G1 to really establish their next star heading into the rest of the year and the Tokyo Dome show in January.

The first match to really look out for sees Okada face his longtime rival Hiroshi Tanahashi. This will be the fourth time that the two men have met in an NJPW ring during the G1 tournament. Interestingly it will also be the first time they have faced each other outside of Japan. The first G1 show will be taking place in Dallas, Texas.

Are you looking forward to the G1? Let us know in the comments