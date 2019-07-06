We’re just days away from New Japan Pro Wrestling’s annual G1 Climax tournament. Arguably the best pro wrestling of the summer returns with 6 new competitors in the 20 man field.

If you do not know how the G1 Climax works it is as follows. The tournament is a round robin with two blocks (A and B). Each block has 10 stars participating to determine a series champion. The two champions of both blocks will then face off in the final match of the tour. The eventual winner then faces the IWGP Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom in January.

New Japan recently held their traditional G1 Climax Press Conference. Although the presser is usually held in Japan this year’s conference took place at the Bob Duncan Center in Arlington, Texas.

The G1 will officially begin at the American Airlines Center in Dallas tonight (July 6). The show will feature A Block tournament matches. Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi vs. KENTA, SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr., EVIL vs. Bad Luck Fale, and Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer are confirmed for the event.

Tomorrow’s show will air live on AXS TV in the United States at 6 p.m. Eastern time and will be live on New Japan World across the globe.

You can check out the full press conference below: