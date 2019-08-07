WWE made some pretty noticeable errors with their production this week on RAW.

Asuka and Kairi Sane appeared for the Tag Team Elimination Fatal-4-Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. However the graphic for “The Kabuki Warriors” included the Twitter handles for Sane and WWE NXT Superstar Io Shirai.

Sane and Shirai HAVE previously teamed together in NXT before Sane was called up. Yet she has been a part of “The Kabuki Warriors” with Asuka since arriving on SmackDown Live. It’s an error that did not go unnoticed by fans.

Former WWE Superstar Gail Kim also called out WWE for ‘misusing their Asian female talent.’ Kim wrote “wow….. so sad when they have the most talented asian female wrestlers on the planet. Wake up WWE and stop wasting all of them. Utilize their talent!”

You can check out highlights from the match below:

