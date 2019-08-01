Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Chris Sabin isn’t the only star working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week as former WWE Attitude Era star Gangrel is also there.

As seen below, the WWE PC Twitter account posted a video of Gangrel at the facility this morning. He talked about the Performance Center, training WWE NXT Superstar Vanessa Borne and Rusev, and gave a plug to his own school, Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum in Florida.

“What’s going on? My name is David Heath, some know me as Gangrel, but I’m the guest coach here at the WWE Performance Center. This is an amazing place, there’s so much going on. It’s like a wrestler’s Disney World or Disneyland. I’m just here and I’m just blessed to be here as a guest coach, and I’m looking forward to this. I have a wrestling school myself, Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum. I trained some of the people, one of my former students is in here – Vanessa Borne. I had a hand in training Rusev out there in California at Knox Pro, one of my other schools I had with Rikishi.

“So, I’m here to learn myself, and pass on a little bit of knowledge that I might have, humbly pass on, and it’s just a blessing to be here, and I’m looking forward to it.”

You can see the full video below: