It has now been confirmed that the second guest for Stone Cold’s Broken Skull Sessions show will be Bill Goldberg. Austin took to Twitter to promote the first episode that was recorded and released with The Undertaker recently: “Thanks once again to everybody who watched the debut episode of #BrokenSkullSessions w @undertaker on @WWENetwork. @WWE As for episode #2 goes…who’s NEXT?!?”

“#whosnext !?!”

Goldberg then responded to the tweet, seemingly confirming that he is heading to WWE Network for an interview with the Rattlesnake. “Is that a question or a statement?!? #whosnext !?!”

OH HELL YEAH!!!

Steve Austin then responded with a photo of the two Superstars and wrote, “OH HELL YEAH!!! #BrokenSkullSessions”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.