A fan in attendance at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium has uploaded a video that sees Goldberg unable to stand after his Super Showdown match against The Undertaker.

Goldberg suffered a loss to The Undertaker at the WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This was the first-ever encounter between the two Superstars. There were several scary spots during the bout where both men looked like they had taken some legitimate damage. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio did confirm that Goldberg had suffered a concussion during the match. This likely occured during the ring post spot. Goldberg hit the post hard and started gushing blood from his forehead.

The former WCW Champion tweeted after the match saying “knocked myself out and thought I could finish…love my fans…but let u down. Everyone else that found ‘pleasure’…hope ur happy.”

At the time of writing, there’s no word yet on what his future holds with WWE. It’s also unclear and he’ll be working more matches going forward.

After twelve years away from the company, he returned to WWE in 2016 and headlined Survivor Series against Brock Lesnar, and Fastlane against Kevin Owens where he won the WWE Universal Championship. He lost the title to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

You can see the video below: