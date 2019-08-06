Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg appeared this past Monday night on RAW. Goldberg made his way down to the ring during a segment with Dolph Ziggler, Shawn Michaels and The Miz. Ziggler has been taking shots at Goldberg and other wrestling legends over the past few weeks.

When Goldberg made his way to the ring he signed a contract confirming that the Goldberg vs Ziggler match will be taking place at Summerslam this Sunday. It had been announced by WWE that Ziggler would be facing The Miz, although this was a red herring. During a contract signing segment Miz revealed that he would be facing Ziggler next Monday night on RAW. The Miz then revealed that Ziggler should’ve “read the small print” to see who his actual opponent (Goldberg) was.

We reported earlier this week that Goldberg would be taking on Ziggler at Summerslam this coming Sunday. It’s an interesting move for WWE to bring back the former WCW Champion so soon after the match against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia. Both men were said to be livid with how that match went, ‘Taker got his opportunity to ‘redeem’ himself at Extreme Rules. It now appears as though Goldberg can at least get back on track in WWE as a part time returning legend.

Check out the full segment below: