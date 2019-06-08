A topic of discussion coming out of the WWE Super ShowDown main event between WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and winner The Undertaker was how there were a few spots that looked to be botched, leading to a finish that was awkward, perhaps rushed.

Goldberg took to Twitter after the show and said he knocked himself out. This could explain why the Jackhammer was botched, leading to the other blown spots.

“Knocked myself out and thought I could finish…. love my fans…..but let u down. Everyone else that found “pleasure” ….. hope ur happy,” Goldberg wrote.

You can see Goldberg’s full tweet below: