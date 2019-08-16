WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently appeared on Booker T’s The Hall Of Fame podcast. One of the more interesting topics of conversation revolved around Goldberg’s Super Showdown match against The Undertaker earlier this year. Goldberg was knocked out early in the bout and it seemed to become a car crash from there.

Not Making Excuses

“I’m not going to make excuses, that’s for sure. I’m just going to answer questions and give facts,” Bill said. “Facts are the reason why I had that match [with The Undertaker] and took that opportunity, was because it was an opportunity of a lifetime whether I was 22, 52 or 102, you know? Not that it was in Saudi Arabia but because it was against The Undertaker. He was the one guy that I never crossed paths with, and the heat – I knew going in it was going to be hot. In Georgia playing for The Falcons, or The Georgia Bulldogs, or the L.A Rams down in Los Angeles, it’s hotter than hell and you know it’s going to be hot. It’s one of those things you accept.”

Perfect Storm of “Crappiness”

Goldberg elaborated further, saying “I had the perfect storm of crappiness because, for me, people don’t know all the things that go into everything. At 52, going against The Undertaker and being Bill Goldberg in the short period of time that I had. I can either do one or two things – I can get in really good shape or I can try to get as big as humanly possible so I don’t look like an old Bill Goldberg against The Undertaker. So, it’s a compromise; it’s always a compromise.”

“This last time, though I didn’t need the cardio, man. I didn’t concentrate on getting big at all for the 4 weeks that I had. I just tried to get in shape, I didn’t try to add a pound, I tried to lose weight this time. Every situation is different. It’s like trapping for a different team. I liken everything to football because I’m a meathead and was born into a football helmet.”

What Went Wrong

Goldberg then explained that it was the ring post that caused his concussion. “But the ring post thing, hey man, that’s a spot that a couple of the bookers came up to me and said, well, we called it,” Goldberg stated. “We knew you were going to do that because 50% of the time I have done that spot I have not had good results. Because here’s the deal, I don’t profess to be an entertainer on the level of Ric Flair that can go out and make people laugh. I mean. I can. But it’s not my way of doing things. My way of making people’s jaws drop is blurring the line of reality and fiction so everything I do has to be. It’s like the kick I took from Dolph Ziggler.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription