Goldberg Tweets Asuka Regarding Her Undefeated Streak, Asuka Responds

On Saturday, Bill Goldberg took a break from bickering with rival Kevin Owens on social media to send a positive message to a reigning NXT Champion.

Goldberg, who made his name in WCW through his infamous undefeated streak, send a tweet to current NXT Women’s Champion Asuka congratulating her on her 149th victory.

“Congratulations Asuka on your 149th win in a row,” wrote Goldberg, closing with a “Who’s Next?” hashtag.

Asuka responded, “The honor is more than I deserve. I’m looking for sacrifice…” Her tweet also contained a pair of hashtags, which read “Queen Of Death Metal Style” and “Assassin.”

As noted, Asuka is scheduled to make her WWE main roster debut in an eight-woman tag-team match at the upcoming WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 12th.