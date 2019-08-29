NXT will be starting on USA Network in just a couple of weeks on September 18th. This move seemed to be a reaction to AEW making their debut on TNT in October.

AEW star and former WWE Superstar Goldust/Dustin Rhodes recently made some interesting comments on the upcoming ‘Wednesday Night War.’ Whilst speaking to Sports Illustrated he stated that “It’s all about us putting on a damn good product and giving another option. I don’t consider us going to war with anybody. I know there will be talk about the ratings, but the focus should be on putting out the best talent we can put out on TNT. It’s going to be a lot of fun and, if you’re not coming along for the ride, I feel for you.”

Goldust also made some comments regarding his brother Cody’s opponent this Saturday at All Out. “I’ll be watching this one from afar, and I’ll be looking to see if Shawn Spears can make a statement in this match. Cody has nothing to prove and Shawn has everything to prove,” Dustin said. He elaborated further, saying “Shawn Spears is going to find out in the ring that my brother Cody is a tough little son of a b—-. He’s proven himself since Legacy, and I’ve watched his career blossom and grow beyond anything I ever hoped for my brother.”