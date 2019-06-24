Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match has been announced for tomorrow’s WWE RAW episode from Everett, Washington.
The match was announced by Shane during a backstage segment at tonight’s WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. The pay-per-view saw Reigns defeat McIntyre in a singles match, despite several instances of interference from Shane.
Tomorrow night on #RAW, it'll be @ShaneMcMahon & @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @WWERomanReigns in a 2-on-1 #HandicapMatch! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/XGzz0yLvoj
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2019