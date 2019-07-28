All Elite Wrestling’s Adam ‘Hangman’ Page will be challenging Chris Jericho for the AEW Championship this August at All Out. This almost never came to pass as Hangman Page nearly signed for WWE following the end of his Ring of Honor contract.

‘Hangman ‘recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. Here he revealed that it was an easy decision for him to go with AEW over WWE. “With All Elite I felt that I had the opportunity to do something huge for my career and just to have fun with my friends” Page revealed. “It was something we decided to do together. It was an easy decision.”

Page also discussed the fact that he is already a ‘top guy’ in AEW. “I didn’t think, ‘Oh, if I sign up to do this with my buddies, I’m sure to be a top guy.’ That wasn’t a thing at all and the least of my concerns, really.”