AEW has announced a huge match for their debut episode next week Wednesday 2nd October.

Hangman Page will be taking on PAC on the first ever TNT episode airing from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. These two men were originally scheduled to be colliding at the Double or Nothing PPV earlier this year. The match was changed to a UK independent show (Wrestle Gate) due to reported issues with PAC’s Dragon Gate contract. PAC was the Open The Dream Gate Champion and he reportedly was not allowed to lose in bouts against competitors outside of the company. This has not been confirmed even months after the fact.

AEW Dynamite #1

The updated lineup for AEW first show on TNT now looks like this:

Chris Jericho & mystery partners vs. The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega.

Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first AEW Women’s Champion

Cody vs. Sammy Guevara.

Jon Moxley to appear