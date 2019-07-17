As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race was hospitalized this past Thursday night while traveling to Knoxville, Tennessee for the Fanboy Expo. Race’s official Twitter account noted then that the wrestling legend “showed some signs that needed to be checked out” and that’s when they stopped for medical attention. It was then announced on Saturday that Race was still hospitalized and could not make the convention.

In an update, the people running the official Instagram account for Harley’s World League Wrestling promotion posted a statement late Tuesday night and said the 76 year old remains hospitalized. They didn’t offer many details on Race’s health, but said “he hasn’t thrown in the towel and he has promised that as long as it is up to him, that won’t be an option.”

The WLW Instagram post also noted that Race has canceled all upcoming bookings.

“Due to privacy concerns, no specific information will be given out about his current health status or anything of the sort. All that can and will be said is that Harley Race was, is, and will always be a fighter. He doesn’t know anything else and he hasn’t thrown in the towel and he has promised that as long as it is up to him, that won’t be an option. His health is obviously top priority and with that being said, all of his upcoming appearances will be immediately cancelled. All promoters have been notified about the situation and we here are currently trying to come up with a solution to rectify the situation the best way possible,” they wrote in the post.

WLW is also calling on fans to help out with expenses while Race is hospitalized far from home and family, by purchasing a $24.99 Race fundraiser t-shirt. The shirts can be purchased at this link on Race’s website, and they will ship on Friday, August 9.

It was revealed back in March that Race is battling lung cancer. He has remained active with WLW and the wrestling school that he runs in Missouri, and with taking various indie bookings.

You can read the full Instagram post from WLW below. Stay tuned for updates on Race’s health.