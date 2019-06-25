As noted during this week’s WWE RAW, Bray Wyatt’s witch, Abby The Witch, was spotted in the background of a buffer segment that saw The Miz walking to the ring for his MizTV segment.

That wasn’t the only “Firefly Fun House” segment on this week’s RAW as Mercy The Buzzard was spotted in the background of a backstage segment with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

It’s interesting that there was no pre-taped “Fun House” segment on this week’s show as there’s been a lot of speculation on Wyatt finally making his live WWE TV return soon. He was backstage for last week’s RAW in Los Angeles for the first time in a while, and he was backstage for Sunday’s WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. There’s no word yet on if he was at RAW, but we will keep you updated.

Below are a few shots of Abby and Mercy on RAW this week: