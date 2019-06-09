Former WWE Superstar and Pro Wrestling NOAH legend Hideo Itami/KENTA has been announced for New Japan’s G1 Climax Tournament. NJPW LA Dojo Head Trainer Katsuyori Shibata introduced KENTA to the crowd at today’s Dominion show and it was announced then and there that KENTA was G1 bound.

KENTA has not appeared in any wrestling capacity since February 22nd. The former WWE Superstar previously worked on 205 Live and his last PPV appearance was in a losing effort at the Royal Rumble. Itami/KENTA took part in a Fatal 4 Way match for the Cruiserweight Championship.

This will be KENTA’s first official ‘full’ run for New Japan. The Japanese legend was a mainstay for Pro Wrestling NOAH after graduating from All Japan Pro Wrestling’s dojo in 2000. KENTA wrestled for NOAH for 14 years before signing for WWE in 2014.

After signing with NXT, KENTA was renamed Hideo Itami. After a run plagued by injuries the Superstar was moved to the 205 Live roster. Many fans were left disappointed by KENTA’s run in WWE. Hopefully with a renewed push and a style he is accustomed to KENTA can re-ignite his career in New Japan.

Are you excited for the G1 tournament this year? Let us know in the comments