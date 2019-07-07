WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick has been uploading some hilarious videos to Twitter recently. The recently crowned Champion won his belt back on this past week’s RAW by pinning R-Truth while the two were backstage. Before this Maverick had lost his ‘beloved’ 24/7 Title at his own wedding in a skit filmed after his legitimate wedding.

Drake Maverick is currently on his honeymoon with Renee Michelle, a pro wrestler in her own right. Maverick has just released the 4th video from his honeymoon…which appears to be more of a celebration of his love of the title.

You can check out the full run of videos below. If you have not seen them then it is absolutely worth checking out: