WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick has been uploading some hilarious videos to Twitter recently. The recently crowned Champion won his belt back on this past week’s RAW by pinning R-Truth while the two were backstage. Before this Maverick had lost his ‘beloved’ 24/7 Title at his own wedding in a skit filmed after his legitimate wedding.
Drake Maverick is currently on his honeymoon with Renee Michelle, a pro wrestler in her own right. Maverick has just released the 4th video from his honeymoon…which appears to be more of a celebration of his love of the title.
You can check out the full run of videos below. If you have not seen them then it is absolutely worth checking out:
With my love on our HONEYMOON – Part 4#WWE @WWE #Maverick247@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/LcMGRK4KxQ
With my love on our HONEYMOON – Part 3#WWE @WWE #Maverick247 #4thJuly pic.twitter.com/uUT9s2BCQW
With my love on our HONEYMOON – Part 2#WWE @WWE #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/io0PkbMa2X
With my love on our HONEYMOON – Part 1#WWE @WWE #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/udSWxAAFkH
