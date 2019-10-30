WWE are teasing a ‘major guest’ for the premiere episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.

The WWE on FOX Twitter account posted a video of host Renee Young talking about the upcoming premiere. Renee said the following in the video; “guys, we are here doing our final, final rehearsals as we are getting set to go live, for real, for real, with WWE Backstage. So, it’s all happening at Tuesday, November 5 at 11pm ET. We are going to be up, for real, for real. This means we are going to be live every single week. You guys don’t want to miss it. We’re going to have a taped message from John Cena, The Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) is going to be checking in to see what’s going on, and for our very first guest, huge news… it’s going to be announced on Friday Night SmackDown. It’s a very big deal. I promise you don’t want to miss it. See you guys on Tuesday!”

You can check out the full video below:

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription