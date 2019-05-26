AEW held their first PPV event Double or Nothing last night from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Several matches for AEW’s next PPV event ‘Fight For The Fallen’ have also now been confirmed. Fight For The Fallen takes place in July and the three matches already confirmed are building a potentially stacked card. Kenny Omega will be taking on OWE’s CIMA and Brandi Rhodes will face Allie.

The third match confirmed will see two sets of brothers collide for the very first time. Dustin and Cody Rhodes had a bloody and hellacious bout at Double or Nothing. Several fans have regarded it as the best in Cody’s career and even the match of this year thus far. The two brothers went to war and Cody was eventually successful. Following the match Cody stated that Dustin could not retire just yet…

Cody then went on to say that we wanted to tag with Dustin to take on The Young Bucks. The brothers then hugged and the match will be taking place in July.

