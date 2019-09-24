It has been announced that Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be returning to Monday Night RAW next week.

The Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona announced this evening that The Hulkster and The Nature Boy will return to WWE TV on next week’s RAW. The two wrestling legends will be guests on MizTV with The Miz.

Next week’s RAW will be the ‘season premiere’ of RAW and the go-home show for the Hell In a Cell PPV. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will also be defending his Championship against Rey Mysterio on the show.

