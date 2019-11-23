WWE Hall of Famer and one of the biggest names of all time Hulk Hogan has stated that he wants another match for the company. Hogan, who is now hoping for a WrestleMania 36 match, spoke to a YouTube channel based in Saudi Arabia about the potential return.

“…I’ve been talking to Vince McMahon”

“Yeah, I’ve been talking to Vince McMahon,” Hogan said, talking about a possible return. “History is very important to me. I’ve had a very long career, and part of my career was with a very, very small company and a very gracious lady named Dixie Carter at TNA. I actually had my last match there. That’s hard for me to live with. I want my last match to be in the WWE.”

“…I’ve been pushing and negotiating very hard”

Hulk Hogan elaborated further, saying “so, I’ve been pushing and negotiating very hard and I’m getting very, very healthy again. I’m in good shape, I’m a little bit under 300 pounds, maybe 295 pounds, and I’m getting ready. I’m going to have one little teeny surgery on my back, it’ll take me a couple of months to recover, but I’ve got my eyes focused on WrestleMania.”

