This week, Breff flies solo in the studio, whilst Nathan lives it up on assignment in Blighty, joining us over the phone, and we are joined by the Irish Junior Heavyweight Champion and OTT Women’s Champion, Valkyrie, to give us an update on her career, her insane growth in the last two years, and the craziest week of her life touring in Germany, performing in Ireland, and her experience training at a special camp in the UK that you may have heard of. In the news this week, Breff & Nathan discuss the AEW TNT TV Deal, big changes to the WWE Network, and we rundown Raw Reunion.

