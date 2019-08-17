This week, Breff & Nathan review WWE SummerSlam, held at the Scotiabank Centre in Toronto, ON, in front of nearly 17,000 fans for a very reasonable 3.5 hours!

Can Drew Gulak retain his Cruiserweight Championship against Oney Lorcan? Can Apollo Crews and Buddy Murphy avoid interference from a woodland creature? Can the newly crowned Women’s Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defend their titles successfully against the former champions, The IIconics? Can Elias get through a gig without being speared by a Hall of Famer? Can Natalya dethrone Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship in her home country? Can Dolph Ziggler pull off a career defining win against the legendary Goldberg? Can The O.C. ensure the United States Championship stays with AJ Styles as he battles former champion, Ricochet? Can Ember Moon finally capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship from an on-form Bayley? Can Kevin Owens avoid the dole queue by vanquishing “The Best in the World” Shane McMahon? Can Hall of Famer Trish Stratus solidify her status as “Queen of Queens” in her hometown as she faces Charlotte Flair? Can Kofi Kingston finally vanquish “The Viper” Randy Orton and retain the WWE Championship? Can Finn Balor survive against “The Fiend” in Bray Wyatt? Can Seth Rollins overcome the odds and slay “The Beast” Brock Lesnar to recapture the Universal Championship?

Also, after the announcement of the return of King of the Ring, who is the favourite among The Miz, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Ali, Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, Elias, Andrade, Buddy Murphy, and Shelton Benjamin?

