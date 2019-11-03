IMPACT Wrestling Champion Sami Callihan recently spoke to the WrestlingINC podcast. During the interview the former NXT Superstar talked about his time in WWE.

“I walked on egg shells and became a shell of a person of who I was. That’s why I quit because I didn’t like the person I was becoming,” stated Callihan. “I wanted to create my own future and bet on myself. I think it worked out pretty good for myself.”

“When I quit WWE and NXT, Chicago was the first place I showed up three days later. I’d like to say that I’m one of the reasons that Chicago wrestling is a hot as it is right now. No one was really talking about Chicago wrestling until I showed back up and the work I did with AAW to blow that whole territory up,” said Callihan.

