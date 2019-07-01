Impact Wrestling officials are reportedly in talks with AXS TV to move programming to that network, according to Voices of Wrestling via Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Impact has reportedly had talks with the network, but details are limited at this point.. The move would reportedly take place after the Slammiversary pay-per-view in July, but nothing is official yet as there have been hold-ups during negotiations.

Impact currently airs programming on Pursuit and Twitch. There’s no word yet on which shows would move to AXS, or if this is just for the flagship show that currently airs on Pursuit.

AXS is the current home to NJPW and WOW, and both of those shows will move to Saturday nights this summer.