Indie wrestling star @Johnny_Decent was recent featured in a cage match for IWC Wrestling. International Wrestling Cartel (IWC) are an independent company who have been going for over 18 Years. They promote the Best Quality Wrestling Entertainment in Western PA & Beyond.

Twitter @KVR216 recently posted a GIF of Decent hitting a Shooting Star Coast To Coast whilst in the cage. The actual spot looks absolutely incredible and some of wrestling biggest independent stars have commented on it.

New Japan’s Will Ospreay replied “f*ck off” to the tweet with a laughing emoji. He was clearly impressed (and probably a little jealous). CZW Star Ricky Shane Page literally said “I can’t. Holy. Sh*t.”

Check out the incredible move below and let us know what you think.

