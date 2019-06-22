We appear to have an update on Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish. The former NXT Tag Team Champion suffered a jaw injury during last week’s NXT tapings in a match against Velveteen Dream. The injury happened when Velveteen Dream did a quebrada and it looked like his knee connected with Fish’s nose, but it was actually a jaw injury. As a result of the wayward hit Fish’s eye began to swell shut. There’s no news on when he will be in action again at this time.
Fish is no longer slated to work upcoming EVOLVE events as he has been pulled from in-ring action. This is when news of him being injured first surfaced. He’ll just appear for the meet & greets at the EVOLVE 129 event on June 29 from Queens, and EVOLVE 130 on June 30 from Brooklyn. Here are the updated cards:
EVOLVE 129
- Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly of The Undisputed Era vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry
- EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. Leon Ruff
- Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Laure
- Josh Briggs vs. Arturo Ruas
- Babatunde vs. Harlem Bravado
- AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Stephen Wolf
- John Silver vs. Sean Maluta
- EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy vs. Anthony Greene & Curt Stallion
EVOLVE 130
- EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. Roderick Strong – Non-Title Match
- WWN Champion JD Drake vs. Babatunde
- Kyle O’Reilly vs. Josh Briggs
- Anthony Henry vs. Arturo Ruas
- EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds – Non-Title Match
- Brandi Lauren vs. Natalia Markova
- AR Fox vs. Sean Maluta