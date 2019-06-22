We appear to have an update on Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish. The former NXT Tag Team Champion suffered a jaw injury during last week’s NXT tapings in a match against Velveteen Dream. The injury happened when Velveteen Dream did a quebrada and it looked like his knee connected with Fish’s nose, but it was actually a jaw injury. As a result of the wayward hit Fish’s eye began to swell shut. There’s no news on when he will be in action again at this time.

Fish is no longer slated to work upcoming EVOLVE events as he has been pulled from in-ring action. This is when news of him being injured first surfaced. He’ll just appear for the meet & greets at the EVOLVE 129 event on June 29 from Queens, and EVOLVE 130 on June 30 from Brooklyn. Here are the updated cards:

EVOLVE 129

Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly of The Undisputed Era vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry

EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. Leon Ruff

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Laure

Josh Briggs vs. Arturo Ruas

Babatunde vs. Harlem Bravado

AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Stephen Wolf

John Silver vs. Sean Maluta

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy vs. Anthony Greene & Curt Stallion

EVOLVE 130