UK fans will now be able to view the AEW Dynamite programme on demand much quicker than at first anticipated. It was previously announced that Dynamite would only be airing for free at 8:15am on a Sunday morning, 4 days after the live product. Tony Khan did recently announce that they were still working on a deal, and it appears as though a decent compromise has been found.

ITV released the following statement on the new broadcast plans:

“ITV has announced new schedule details for its free to air coverage of brand new weekly wrestling show AEW: Dynamite.

In a change to the original schedule, the full two hour show will be available to view on the ITV hub from 7PM on Thursday 3 October, it will then be shown at 11:20PM on ITV4 on Friday evening, before being broadcast at 8:20AM on Sunday 6 October also on IT4.

A one hour highlights programme will also be shown on Monday 7 October at 11:45PM on ITV.

As previously announced, the shows will lead, sequentially, to the 9 November Full Gear PPV event.”

ANNOUNCEMENT – NEW SCHEDULE 📺 pic.twitter.com/gMN2fM6lcb — ITV Wrestling (@ITVWrestling) October 2, 2019

